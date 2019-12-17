Ro Insider
Events
New Year’s Eve party: Concerts, fireworks in downtown Bucharest square
17 December 2019
Bucharest’s Constituției Square will host on December 31 an open-air, disco music-themed New Year’s Eve party, organized by the City Hall, through the cultural center Arcub.

The free-entrance event plans to entertain participants with some of the best known dance hits of the 1980s and 1990s but also from the beginning of the years 2000.

The six-hour event will see performances from O-Zone, the Moldovan group that gained global popularity with the hit “Dragostea Din Tei”; Haddaway; Milli Vanilli Experience; Turbo B., the former soloist of the group Snap!; and from Romanian artists Holograf, Vunk, Horia Brenciu & HB Orchestra, André, 3rei Sud Est, and Ovidiu Komornyik & OK Band.

The event starts at 18:00. The evening will end with a “spectacular fireworks show,” the organizers announced.

[email protected]

