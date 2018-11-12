6 °C
Bucharest
Nov 12, 09:31

Bucharest mayor speaks about ruling party leader’s plan to annihilate her

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
blood donors

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said on Saturday evening, November 11, that the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, wants to “annihilate” her. She made the statement in a TV show, quoted by News.ro.

She also presented Dragnea’s alleged plan to achieve this, namely to turn Bucharest’s six districts into cities and give their mayors more powers and leave the Bucharest City hall with only a decorative role.

According to Firea, Dragnea has already presented this plan to five of the six district mayors. She also said that Dragnea will remove her from the helm of the PSD organizations in Ilfov and Bucharest. “Mr. Dragnea wants to totally annihilate me. If he could, he would also eliminate me physically,” Firea said.

She also said that Liviu Dragnea wants to run for president and wants to eliminate her as a possible contender for the party’s nomination.

Bucharest mayor loses majority in the General Council

Bucharest mayor accuses ruling party leader of spying on her

Bucharest mayor says ruling party leader approved fake news piece to discredit her

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now