Over 200 programmers to compete at 2024 Bucharest Hackathon

More than 200 experienced programmers will participate in the 2024 edition of The Bucharest Hackathon. Scheduled for April 13-14 at the Odeon Theatre, the event aims to create the largest community of programmers in Romania who are passionate about new technology, the organizers said.

The winners of the hackathon will receive prizes totaling more than USD 30,000. The jury consists of IT entrepreneurs and top executives with roles in the technical departments of genezio, Bware Labs, MultiversX, Stripe, PiSquared, Google, XoXno, and Amazon Web Services.

“The community of developers building advanced technological tools, AI and blockchain, is coming together again, this time in a location steeped in history in the city center,” said Andrei Pitiș, CEO & co-founder of genezio.

At The Bucharest Hackathon, programmers can work on any software or hardware project that uses blockchain, AI, and DevTools technologies. The teams will consist of 2-4 members.

Registrations in the program can be made until April 10.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)