Bucharest secures funding for digital information panels for public transportation

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan recently announced that funding from National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) worth approximately EUR 5.7 mln has been approved for equipping public transportation stations in the capital with digital information panels.

"Funding of approximately EUR 5.7 mln has been approved through PNRR for the project through which we will equip public transport stations with digital information panels. Passengers will find out the real-time schedule of vehicles, they will know how much longer they have to wait, and what route options they have. The information for passengers will be provided both visually and audibly," says the mayor in a Facebook post.

Mayor Dan believes that a predictable public transportation system becomes much more attractive to passengers.

“The approved project was submitted by the Municipality of Bucharest, in partnership with Districts 2-6, and targets approximately 1,000 stations (out of the 2,271 in Bucharest)," Nicușor Dan explained.

A feasibility study for the investment will be prepared next.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)