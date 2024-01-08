Administration

Bucharest’s District 1 takes first steps to rehabilitate dilapidated former Dunarea Hotel

08 January 2024

The former Dunarea Hotel in Bucharest, located across from the North Railway Station, has taken its first steps toward rehabilitation after District 1 City Hall began the documentation work for the necessary investment. 

“Today, I announce that we have taken an important step towards the rehabilitation of the former Dunarea Hotel, near the North Railway Station. At the end of last year, I signed the contract for the preparation of the Documentation for Approval of Intervention Works (DALI) for this investment objective,” said District 1 mayor Clotilde Armand in a post on Facebook.

The dilapidated hotel was built between 1934 and 1940 and was damaged during the 1977 earthquake.

The building has 70 rooms spread over 7 floors with an area of approximately 2,750 square meters, while the land has an area of 493 square meters. It is now privately owned but has been largely left to ruin.

“The building is the only one in the area that is completely unused and abandoned, poses a health hazard, is frequented by homeless individuals, and is a real public danger in the event of a major earthquake. In fact, a technical expert recommended urgent safety measures for the structural integrity and the entire building. For this reason, we have established that the entire documentation will be completed within 75 days,” the local official added.

District 1 City Hall aims to transform the building into a cultural center after expropriation and rehabilitation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Clotilde Armand on Facebook)

