Bucharest Exchange maintains robust annual growth

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), BET, still boasts a robust 12.6% annual advance as of March 11, despite the 9.7% decline seen over the past month amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic turmoil.

The BET-TR index, which accounts for the dividends disbursed by the listed companies, advanced even more - by 20.7% YoY, and the impact of the war in Ukraine was slightly smaller: -8.5% over the past month.

In its February monthly bulletin, BVB highlights the resilience of its listed companies to the Covid-19 crisis. As of the end of February, it reports a 55% advance compared to the end of February 2020 (when the first Covid-19 case was reported in Romania) for the BET-TR index (and +39% for BET).

Furthermore, “the investors reacted in a narrow corridor to the intensification of the military conflict in Ukraine,” BVB argues, based on data as of the end of February.

Actually, from -2.01% as of the end of February, the year-to-date performance of BET-TR deteriorated to -5.7% at the end of March 11.

“It is important for Romanian investors not to react emotionally with their savings, but to follow their own investment strategy in accordance with their risk profile. In an international context marked by volatility, a forward-looking investment strategy will provide more clarity and security,” said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)