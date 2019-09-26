Romania Insider
Bucharest deputy mayor says bike riders stink
26 September 2019
Bucharest deputy mayor Aurelian Badulescu made several insulting remarks about bikers in a radio show on Wednesday. He said he doesn’t use the bike because he doesn’t want corns on his buttocks and bikers stink, according to Hotnews.ro.

“I want to ask you something: if you worked as a lawyer and wanted to ride a bike, wouldn’t you stink when you get to court from riding the bike? I think you stink and I don’t want anything to do with people who stink,” Badulescu was quoted as saying.

He then explained why he didn’t want to ride a bike: “I don’t want to ride a bike because I don’t want corns on by buttocks!”

Badulescu, who is one of the Bucharest municipality’s top officials, has a history of offensive statements. In 2018, he insulted the opposition’s city council members for voting against one of the City Hall’s initiatives. He called them “animals” and “losers”.

When asked to comment on Badulescu’s statements about bikers, mayor Gabriela Firea said she would talk to him. “Deputy mayor Aurelian Badulescu is a very hard-working man, a very good man in the field, but he has had rather big language sideslips in the past. I will talk to him to learn exactly what happened. I can’t approve such language,” mayor Firea said.

The Bucharest City Hall has officially been supportive of bikers and even distributed 25,000 value vouchers last year to encourage the city’s residents to buy bikes.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Florin Albei)

