Bucharest City Hall partners with former tennis player for August mini-tournament

Bucharest City Hall is to sign a partnership agreement with Tenis Club Bucuresti, whose president is former tennis player Dinu Pescariu, for the organization of a mini-tournament for young tennis players this summer.

The project was approved on Friday, May 4, by the Bucharest General Council (GCMB), local Mediafax reported. The event’s name is TCB Trophy and is to be organized between August 4 and August 12 this year.

“It is in the understanding of the parties that this Agreement is a convention to cooperate in order to achieve the common goal of encouraging young athletes to practice tennis, the TCB Trophy being a starting point for students and young people,” reads the project.

Under this agreement, Tenis Club Bucuresti will ensure the implementation of the project, provide the infrastructure and give free access to the event. Meanwhile, the Bucharest City Hall will provide financial support in the amount of USD 17,000.

Irina Marica, [email protected]