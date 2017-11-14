9 °C
Bucharest Children Opera stages new run of Christmas Story show

by Ro Insider
The third edition of A Christmas Story, a performance of the Children Opera in Bucharest, will be shown on December 14, starting 19:00 at the Polivalenta Hall in the capital.

The show is directed by Cristian Mihailescu and gathers local soloists, a live orchestra, moments of classical and modern ballet and children choirs from all over the country.

The cast of this year’s performance includes soprano Felicia Filip, singer Paula Seling, and Bucharest Opera House ballet dancers Cristina Dijmaru and Ovidiu Matei Iancu, among other surprise guests.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at bilete.ro.

(Photo source: Poveste de Crăciun Facebook Page)

