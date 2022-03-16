New charity concert in Bucharest raises funds for Ukrainian orphans

ARCUB cultural centre in Bucharest will host this Saturday, March 19, a benefit concert set to raise funds for orphan children from Ukraine. The collected donations will go to the Emanuel Speranta Romaniei Foundation in Bihor County, which houses dozens of Ukrainian children from orphanages, and the Ghermănești refugee centre.

The event is organized by Medici pentru România, the Jojo Association and the Silvestri Foundation with the support of ARCUB and the Bucharest City Hall.

Ion Iosif Prunner, conductor of the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir and President of the Silvestri Foundation, will be the event's Artistic Director. He will be joined on stage by Sînziana Mircea (piano), Laura Tătulescu (soprano), Kristofer Lundin (tenor), Raisa Mihai (classical guitar), a group of artists from the George Enescu Philharmonic and Mario Burdihoiu, laureate student of the George Enescu National College of Music (violin).

According to the press release, this will be an invitation-only event. Invitations will be extended to the most important supporters of the cause, and a minimum donation of EUR 100 is recommended. Donations can be made at Ucraina.medicipentruromania.ro.

The organizers also said that there are special packages for companies wishing to participate in the event as sponsors.

The We Are One benefit concert for Ukraine held in Bucharest on March 12 raised funds worth over EUR 750,000. All earnings (collected from tickets and donations) will go to the Romanian Red Cross.

(Photo source: Arcub.ro)