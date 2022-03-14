Sergei Loznitsa’s Donbass screened in Romanian cinemas to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

Donbass, a film by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa about the conflict in eastern Ukraine, will be screened in cinemas across Romania in the coming period, according to a press release. The funds raised during this campaign will be directed to the Romanian Red Cross and other charities helping Ukrainian refugees.

A dark comedy about oppression, the effects of propaganda and manipulation in the post-truth era, Donbass tells a universal story about humanity through war. A Germany - Ukraine - France - Romania - Netherlands co-production, the film was screened at Cannes 2018, where Sergei Loznitsa won the Un Certain Regard award for Best Director.

The special screenings will take place in the next period in several cities in the country, namely Bucharest (Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Union, Happy Cinema), Cluj (Cinema Florin Piersic, Cinema Victoria), Alexandria (Happy Cinema), Bacău (Happy Cinema), Bârlad (Cityplex Victoria), Bistrița (Happy Cinema), Botoșani (Happy Cinema), Buzău (Happy Cinema), Constanța (the “Jean Constantin” Multifunctional Educational Center for Youth), Focșani (Happy Cinema), Sfântu Gheorghe (Cinema Arta by Cityplex), Târgu Mureș (the Mureș County Museum), Toplița (Cinema 3D Călimani), and Vaslui (Happy Cinema).

The film is also available on the TIFF Unlimited and Happy Cinema platforms.

(Photo source: PR)