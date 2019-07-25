Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/25/2019 - 09:18
Business
Passenger traffic on Bucharest airports 9% up in first half
25 July 2019
The number of passengers who passed through Bucharest's two airports in the first half of 2019 increased by 8.7% compared to the same period last year, this evolution being in line with the general European trend, the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) reported on July 24, according to News.ro.

There was also an increase in the number of aircraft movements at the two airports in Bucharest, by 7.5% compared to the same period last year.

The Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest recorded 6.85 million passengers, up 8.19% year-on-year, while the number of passengers served by Bucharest Băneasa-Aurel Vlaicu International Airport increased by 25% to 12,644. Some 57 airlines are operating at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest, transporting passengers to 128 destinations.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

Normal
Normal

