Bucharest’s main airport is testing an electric vehicle for people with reduced mobility

Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) is testing the possibility of using electric vehicles for the transport of people with reduced mobility in the terminal of the "Henri Coandă" International Airport, Bucharest's main one.

The airport is testing the special vehicle between November 25 and December 15 to "observe its movement capabilities" and "to identify the optimal flows, sizes and carrying capacity required for CNAB passengers."

Based on the tests' results, the Bucharest Airports Company is considering launching a public procurement procedure to acquire vehicles for passengers with reduced mobility.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)