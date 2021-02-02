Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
date 2021-02-02 

 

Capital markets

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania sees 19% increase in its brand value

02 February 2021
Romania’s biggest lender – Banca Transilvania (TLV) – recorded a 19% increase in its brand value in the last year, to USD 441 million.

The Cluj-Napoca-based group thus went up to 302 in the Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking for 2021, from 339 last year.

Only one other Romanian bank is present in this ranking – BRD, the local subsidiary of French group Societe Generale.

BRD’s brand value is currently estimated at USD 193 mln, down 17% compared to last year, placing it 470 in the ranking.

Close to two-thirds of the most valuable 500 banking brands in the world have recorded a drop in their brand value in the last year, amid lower profits and the pandemic.

The total value of the 500 brands included in the ranking thus dropped from USD 1,330 bln in 2020 to USD 1,270 bln this year. 

