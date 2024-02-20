Eastern Romania: Bozankaya to deliver 18 more trams to Iași for EUR 28 mln

Rolling stock manufacturer Bozankaya will deliver 18 more trams to Iași, eastern Romania, after winning a new project in a tender organized by the City Hall. The company said it was selected as the preferred supplier after submitting the most advantageous offer worth RON 141.4 million (some EUR 28.4 million), below the expected contract value of RON 177.2 million.

The newly built trams will have a minimum capacity of 135 passengers, including at least five seats accessible for people with disabilities. They are roughly 22 meters long and are equipped with air conditioning, heating, Wi-Fi, GPS, LED panels, and collision warning systems.

The first tram is set to arrive in Iași in about 15 months after signing the supply contract. Subsequent deliveries will then be scheduled every three months.

As with the first 32 trams, the European Commission is financing the purchase of the following 18 trams, the company said.

“Thanks to the European funds, through the PNRR and the Regional Operational Programme, our city will have 119 electric means of transport (50 trams and 69 buses), for a total value of about RON 744 million, precisely EUR 150 million! We will continue to invest in our programme to modernize public transport and make it green, modern, and intelligent!” - said Mihai Chirică, mayor of Iași.

Bozankaya previously announced that it would deliver 17 battery-powered trams to Timișoara, western Romania, by the end of 2024.

(Photo source: the company)