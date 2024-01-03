Transport

Bozankaya to deliver another 17 trams to Timișoara by end of 2024

03 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Seventeen battery-powered trams will be delivered to the municipality of Timișoara by the end of 2024, manufacturer Bozankaya announced.

The 17 trams will have a length of approximately 30 meters, a total transport capacity of 251 seats, a 100% lowered floor and air conditioning.

The total purchase value amounts to approximately EUR 33 million.

The trams, bought with European funds through the PNRR, will be delivered in the colors yellow and black.

Previously, 18 trams out of the 21 covered by the contract signed in 2019 with Bozankaya were introduced in Timișoara.

The trams can operate autonomously, without being connected to the electrical network, for up to 70 kilometers.

(Photo: Iulian Dragomir/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Transport

Bozankaya to deliver another 17 trams to Timișoara by end of 2024

03 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Seventeen battery-powered trams will be delivered to the municipality of Timișoara by the end of 2024, manufacturer Bozankaya announced.

The 17 trams will have a length of approximately 30 meters, a total transport capacity of 251 seats, a 100% lowered floor and air conditioning.

The total purchase value amounts to approximately EUR 33 million.

The trams, bought with European funds through the PNRR, will be delivered in the colors yellow and black.

Previously, 18 trams out of the 21 covered by the contract signed in 2019 with Bozankaya were introduced in Timișoara.

The trams can operate autonomously, without being connected to the electrical network, for up to 70 kilometers.

(Photo: Iulian Dragomir/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel