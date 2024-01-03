Bozankaya to deliver another 17 trams to Timișoara by end of 2024

Seventeen battery-powered trams will be delivered to the municipality of Timișoara by the end of 2024, manufacturer Bozankaya announced.

The 17 trams will have a length of approximately 30 meters, a total transport capacity of 251 seats, a 100% lowered floor and air conditioning.

The total purchase value amounts to approximately EUR 33 million.

The trams, bought with European funds through the PNRR, will be delivered in the colors yellow and black.

Previously, 18 trams out of the 21 covered by the contract signed in 2019 with Bozankaya were introduced in Timișoara.

The trams can operate autonomously, without being connected to the electrical network, for up to 70 kilometers.

(Photo: Iulian Dragomir/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com