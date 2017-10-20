Bonfire Night party in Bucharest to raise money for Light Into Europe charity

The annual Light into Europe Bonfire Night party will be organized at the Caro hotel in Bucharest, on November 3.

The event is aimed at raising money for local charity Light into Europe and its work with the blind and deaf communities of Romania, particularly the Guide Dogs for the Blind programme.

Advance tickets cost RON 100 for adults and RON 50 for children, while children under 11 can join the party for free (but need a ticket). All tickets purchased on the night will be RON 150. Tickets price includes entrance, barbecue, mulled wine, beer, soft drinks, and cake. To get tickets email [email protected]

Bonfire night or Guy Fawkes night is a traditional British celebration which commemorates the failed attempt of the Gunpowder Plot, when Guy Fawkes and his allies attempted to blow up King James I and the Houses of Parliament, in London, on November 5, 1605. November 5 was thus made into a holiday to celebrate the King’s survival.

Stan Platt, the Brit who found his own Cinderella story in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]