Media: Bon Jovi apologizes to fans at Bucharest concert

Towards the end of the Bucharest concert this past weekend, Bon Jovi told the public that he “was sorry for not being quite in rhythm,” News.ro reported.

Tens of thousands of fans attended the US band’s second concert in Bucharest, which also ended the European leg of their world tour. The concert ended earlier than scheduled and the singer experienced voice problems, according to News.ro.

The band performed new pieces, such as Roller Coaster and We Don't Run, but also well-known hits, including You Give Love a Bad Name, Born To Be My Baby, Runaway, Keep the Faith, Wanted Dead or Alive, Lay Your Hands on Me, and Bad Medicine. However, other hits were dropped from the program. It was the case with Always, Bed of Roses, In These Arms, and I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead.

Jon Bon Jovi told fans it was good to be back in the country and thanked the audience of some 50,000 for being present at the show. The group last performed in Bucharest eight years ago.

Jon Bon Jovi performed alongside David Bryan (keyboards), Tico Torres (drums), Hugh McDonald (bass), John Shanks (guitar), Everett Bradley (multi-instrumentalist), and Phil X (guitar).

The upcoming Bon Jovi concerts in the current tour are scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv (Israel), Recife, Sao Paolo and Curitiba (Brazil), and Lima (Peru).

