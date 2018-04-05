Blue Air launches domestic flights from Bacau to Bucharest

Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air has launched domestic flights from Bacau, a city in Romania’s Moldova region, to Bucharest.

Flights on this route will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“This route is an important step in the partnership Blue Air has with the Bacau airport and will significantly support the region’s development,” said Blue Air general manager Gheorghe Racaru.

Blue Air has an operational base in Bacau and operates flights from the city to Rome, London, Milan, Torino, Dublin, Bologna, Brussels, Madrid and Liverpool.

Blue Air carried 5 million passengers in 2017, up from 3.6 million in 2016.

[email protected]