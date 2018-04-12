A heard of 14 European bison was recently filmed in the Vanatori Neamt Nature Park in Romania.

Romanian forest management company Romsilva shared the video on its Facebook page.

The area of the Vanatori Neamt Nature Park was included last year in the Top 100 Sustainable Destinations in the world. It was the first time a region in Romania was included in the top.

The Park is located in the north part of Neamt County, at the border with Suceava. It has an area of 30,818 hectares, of which 26,190 hectares of forests, according to Romsilva.

The European bison were reintroduced in Romania in 1958, and six years ago the first European bison were released in nature at Vanatori Neamt Nature Park. At this moment there are 36 European Bison in the park, including 12 born free.

Rare sighting in Romania: Lynx filmed in Piatra Craiului Mountains

Wolf pack caught on camera in Romania’s Piatra Craiului Mountains

Red deer stags filmed in Romanian natural park

Irina Marica, [email protected]