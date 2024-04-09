Betfair Romania Development, the largest tech hub of online sports betting and iGaming company Flutter Entertainment, is investing in a new tech business area and aims to reach 2,000 employees by the end of this year, the company announced.

The company has grown in the last four years, doubling its workforce and becoming a major player in the Romanian software development market, it said.

The office in Cluj is the only one at the global level that serves all five divisions of Flutter, which continuously attracts the opening of new business areas specialized in the software development of the products in the Group’s worldwide portfolio. After the success of Flutter Studios, a business area created in 2023 with the role of developing and integrating games for online casinos, the group decided to open a similar area for the PokerStars brand.

The intense recruitment process targets new roles in the structure of these departments, focusing on engineering and delivery, data, and games development. The new departments, the migration from on-premises technologies to cloud capabilities, and the increase in the number of new products have led to a 30.5% growth of the Betfair Romania Development team in 2023 alone.

The company currently has 1,700 employees. The goal to reach a headcount of 2,000 by the end of this year targets all centers of excellence in the Cluj office, especially those in areas such as Casino (game development), Account Management (creation of management and customer protection systems), and Data.

“The Romanian market needs companies that develop complex software products locally, to increase the value of the IT workforce. The directions in which Betfair Romania Development continues to grow are those that add value and are sustainable in the long term. We encourage diversity, creativity, and flexibility, and the environment we offer is one where colleagues can constantly develop their skills. We promote a culture of collaboration and continuous learning while ensuring a variety of attractive projects and benefits,” says Ioana Popa, general manager.

The flexible ways of working and the variety of benefits have allowed the company to hire nationally, with almost 10% of the total number of employees being established outside Cluj county.

Flutter Entertainment Plc, the parent company of Betfair Romania Development and one of the world’s biggest online sports betting and iGaming companies, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: betfairromania.ro)