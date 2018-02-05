Romania’s Bernadette Szocs wins gold at Europe Top 16 table tennis tournament

Romania’s table tennis player Bernadette Szocs has managed a great performance at the ITTF Europe Top 16 Cup, winning gold in the women’s singles competition.

In the final, Szocs beat Chinese-born player Li Jie 4-1, who played to keep her title.

“I was not thinking that I play against the title holder. I was not afraid. My self-confidence is at the highest level. I played so many matches in T2 against defenders, Asian players…I can play against everyone now,” said Szocs, cited by the European Table Tennis Union.

With this win, Bernadette Szocs booked the ticket for the ITTF Women’s World Cup in Chengdu, which will be organized on September 28-30. Romania’s Elizabeta Samara will also go to the Women’s World Cup, as she won the bronze medal at the Europe Top 16 Cup.

The Europe Top 16 Cup is a table tennis tournament featuring the highest-ranked players in Europe. This year’s edition took place in Montreux on February 3-4.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Frtmromania.ro)