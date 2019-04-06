Romania’s electoral bureau releases final EU elections results

The National Liberal Party (PNL) received 10 seats in the EU Parliament, while the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) will have 9 seats, according to the final election results released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) quoted by News.ro. Meanwhile, the newly-established 2020 USR-PLUS Alliance will take 8 seats in the upcoming European Parliament.

PRO România, the party established by former PM Victor Ponta, will have 2 MEPs, the same as the Popular Movement Party (PMP), the party of former president Traian Băsescu, and the party of ethnic Hungarians UDMR.

A total of 9.35 million voters turned up to cast their ballot, out of 18.2 million enrolled on the permanent electoral lists. The valid votes stood at 9.06 million, while 274,415 votes were declared invalid.

The main opposition party PNL received 2.44 million votes, PSD 2.04 million, and the 2020 USR-PLUS Alliance 2.02 million votes. PRO România gathered 583,916 votes, PMP 522,104 votes, and UDMR 476,777 votes. The junior coalition partner ALDE did not pass the threshold to get into the EU Parliament.

The MEPs elected on the PNL lists are Ioan-Rareş Bogdan, Mircea-Gheorghe Hava, Siegfried Vasile Mureşan, Vasile Blaga, Adina-Ioana Vălean, Daniel Buda, Dan-Ştefan Motreanu, Gheorghe Falcă, Cristian-Silviu Buşoi, and Marian-Jean Marinescu.

The PSD MEPs are Rovana Plumb, Carmen-Gabriela Avram, Iulian-Claudiu Manda, Cristian-Vasile Terheş, Dan Nica, Maria Grapini, Tudor Ciuhodaru, Adrian-Dragoş Benea, and Victor Negrescu. The latter, who served as an EU affairs minister before resigning two months short of Romania’s taking over the EU Council presidency, will exercise his mandate only after Brexit takes effect.

The MEPs elected on behalf of the 2020 USR-PLUS Alliance are Dacian Julien Cioloş, Cristian Ghinea, Dragoş-Nicolae Pîslaru, Clotilde-Marie-Brigitte Armand, Ioan-Dragoş Tudorache, Nicolae-Bogdănel Ştefănuţă, Vlad-Marius Botoş, and Ramona-Victoria Strugariu.

Victor- Ponta and Corina Creţu, the current EU Commissioner for Regional Policy are the elected PRO România MEPs. PMP’s MEPs are Traian Băsescu and Eugen Tomac, while those of UDMR are Iuliu Wikler and Lorant-Gyorgy Vincze.

