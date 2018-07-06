Dutch consultancy firm opens new office in Romania

Dutch management and technology consultancy firm BearingPoint has opened its fourth office in Romania, in Iasi, as part of its strategic development plan.

The firm chose Iasi for its fourth center due to its well-known technical university and the availability of trained IT personnel.

At first, it will provide consultancy services to clients in the financial sector in Iasi. In the following years, BearingPoint aims to reach a team of 100 consultants in Iasi, according to Christian Gurny, Country Leader BearingPoint in Romania and Czech Republic.

The firm also has offices in Bucharest, Sibiu and Timisoara.

