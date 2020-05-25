Romanian bank gives zero-interest loans to NGOs

BCR Group, with the help of BCR Social Finance and Erste Foundation, provides the non-profit sector in Romania with EUR 730,000 worth of financing, for which it charges no interest this year, in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information provided by the bank.

The loan interest is 100% subsidized by the Erste Foundation for the uses of the credit made until December 31, 2020.

The working capital loans are granted for 12-18 months. In the case of European pre-financing or grants of various types, the deadline for repaying the loan is three months after the date of receipt of the grant or subsidy.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

