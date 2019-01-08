Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 09:07
Business
Erste’s Romanian subsidiary BCR reports higher operating profit in first half
01 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian lender BCR, part of Austrian Erste Group, reported higher revenues and operating profits in the first half of this year.

The bottom line, however, indicated EUR 24 million losses in the period due to EUR 150 million provisions after the Supreme Court ruled against the group’s savings and mortgage lending division.

BCR Group posted an operating profit of EUR 149 million, 8.9% higher than in the same period last year thanks to the 7.5% year-on-year advance in revenues, to EUR 332 mln. The robust operational results were supported by the active lending policy pursued by BCR. Its stock of loans increased by 8% year-on-year at the end of June (or by some 6% year-on-year when expressed in euro), slightly more than the market’s 7.1% average.

“Sergiu Manea (CEO of BCR) has done a very good job, the bank has excellent operational results,” Erste Bank Group’s CEO Andreas Treichl said in Vienna during the press conference in which he presented Erste’s financial results for H1, 2019.

Erste Group reported a net profit of EUR 732 million in the first half, down by 5% compared to the same period of 2018, mainly due to the EUR 150 million one-off charge in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 09:07
Business
Erste’s Romanian subsidiary BCR reports higher operating profit in first half
01 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian lender BCR, part of Austrian Erste Group, reported higher revenues and operating profits in the first half of this year.

The bottom line, however, indicated EUR 24 million losses in the period due to EUR 150 million provisions after the Supreme Court ruled against the group’s savings and mortgage lending division.

BCR Group posted an operating profit of EUR 149 million, 8.9% higher than in the same period last year thanks to the 7.5% year-on-year advance in revenues, to EUR 332 mln. The robust operational results were supported by the active lending policy pursued by BCR. Its stock of loans increased by 8% year-on-year at the end of June (or by some 6% year-on-year when expressed in euro), slightly more than the market’s 7.1% average.

“Sergiu Manea (CEO of BCR) has done a very good job, the bank has excellent operational results,” Erste Bank Group’s CEO Andreas Treichl said in Vienna during the press conference in which he presented Erste’s financial results for H1, 2019.

Erste Group reported a net profit of EUR 732 million in the first half, down by 5% compared to the same period of 2018, mainly due to the EUR 150 million one-off charge in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 July 2019
Social
Caracal murder case: Transcript of Romanian teen’s emergency calls reveals questionable reaction of authorities
30 July 2019
Politics
Romania’s newly appointed interior minister resigns after shocking murder of teenage girl
29 July 2019
Politics
Ruling coalition, president quarrel over justice changes after teenage girls killed by kidnapper in Romania
28 July 2019
Social
Murder outrages Romania: Mechanic admits to killing two girl hitchhikers
26 July 2019
People
Romanian appointed acting chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency
24 July 2019
Culture & History
Where to watch films outdoors in Bucharest and in the country
17 July 2019
Politics
Romanian appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General
15 July 2019
Letters
Guest post: The “Audrey Hepburn” of tennis wins at Wimbledon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40