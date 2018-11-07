Top Romanian lender creates new management position: Chief Transformation Officer

BCR, the second-biggest lender in Romania, has consolidated its divisions involved in the bank’s transformation in a single operational hub.

The bank has also created a new senior management position, Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), which will coordinate the new hub.

Anca Petcu is the new BCR CTO, starting November 1. Before taking this position, she was Executive Director of the bank’s Corporate Network.

The new hub, which merges the strategy, project management and processes and regulations divisions, will define and implement all the initiatives and activities for the bank’s transformation.

