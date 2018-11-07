11 °C
Bucharest
Nov 07, 13:31

Top Romanian lender creates new management position: Chief Transformation Officer

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

BCR, the second-biggest lender in Romania, has consolidated its divisions involved in the bank’s transformation in a single operational hub.

The bank has also created a new senior management position, Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), which will coordinate the new hub.

Anca Petcu is the new BCR CTO, starting November 1. Before taking this position, she was Executive Director of the bank’s Corporate Network.

The new hub, which merges the strategy, project management and processes and regulations divisions, will define and implement all the initiatives and activities for the bank’s transformation.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now