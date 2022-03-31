Lender BCR plans to distribute 70% of last year’s profit as dividends

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), part of Erste Bank Group, plans to distribute as dividends to shareholders some 70% of last year’s net profit - RON 965 mln or roughly EUR 200 mln, in absolute terms, according to Ziarul Financiar. Some RON 393 mln would be retained to support the bank’s business strategy.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has reportedly called for caution in the distribution of dividends and asked for an impact analysis to be sent by the bank by April 15.

The dividends would be disbursed by the end of June. If adverse developments of nature to support different payout ratios occur in the meantime, the bank will inform the relevant bodies.

