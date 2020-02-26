Bank lending in Romania gains momentum in January

The stock of loans extended by the Romanian banks to the population and companies increased by 6.9% (3.2% in real terms) in January 2020 compared to the same month of last year, to RON 269.65 billion (EUR 56.4 bln), according to data published by Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

The annual growth rate for loans thus accelerated from 6.6% (2.4% in real terms) in December 2019.

Retail loans (extended to households) denominated in local currency (lei) increased by 13.9% year-on-year, to RON 109.3 bln (EUR 22.9 bln).

At the same time, the stock of loans in local currency granted to companies advanced by 4.5% to RON 72.08 bln (EUR 15.1 bln). Meanwhile, the loans denominated in foreign currency extended to the population and companies increased by only 1.1% to RON 88.24 bln (EUR 18.5 bln).

