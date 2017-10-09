Danish company Bang & Olufsen appoints Romanian as brand PR manager

Romanian Andra Gavrilescu is the new brand PR manager at B&O PLAY Global, a brand of the Danish consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen.

The B&O PLAY portfolio includes headphones, speakers, and music systems.

Andra Gavrilescu took over the new job this month, according to information posted on her LinkedIn page.

“Sound on! While it was sad to say goodbye to the VITA team, I’m very excited to announce that I’ve just started a new journey at B&O PLAY where, alongside the amazing team led by Anton Greiffenberg, I’ll be “tuning” our brand PR stories. Ready for some exciting times ahead!,” Gavrilescu wrote on LinkedIn.

“I am very pleased to welcome Andra Gavrilescu as new Brand PR Manager at B&O PLAY Global. This is a very exciting time at Bang & Olufsen and we have a busy schedule ahead of us so I’ll let her hang here for a few minutes before things start to get hectic,” Anton Greiffenberg, global PR & communication manager at B&O PLAY, announced on his LinkedIn page.

Before joining the Bang & Olufsen team, Andra Gavrilescu was communication and PR manager at VITA Copenhagen (June 2015 – October 2017), and communication and diversity consultant at 3F – Fagligt Fælles Forbund from December 2014 to December 2015. She also worked at the Embassy of Romania in Denmark and at Central European Media Enterprises. Back in Romania, she worked at PRO TV as online news editor and online content editor, and at Cotidianul newspaper as news editor intern.

She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and sciences of communication from Hyperion University in Bucharest, and a master of arts in media studies and communication from the University of Copenhagen.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Andra Gavrilescu on LinedIn)