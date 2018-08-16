27.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 16, 14:30

Video games developer moves Bucharest offices to Orhideea Towers

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Bandai Namco Entertainment, a developer of video games for mobile platforms best known for the Pac-Man mobile game, has chosen Orhideea Towers to relocate its local offices in Bucharest.

The company has leased 1,300 sqm in the project developed by Austrian group CA Immo.

The H-shaped office towers located close to the Grozavesti subway station have a leasable area of 37,000 sqm and are already 90% leased. Bandai Namco will move its offices to this project in January 2019. The company was assisted by local consultancy firm Griffes in finding its new location.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now