Video games developer moves Bucharest offices to Orhideea Towers

Bandai Namco Entertainment, a developer of video games for mobile platforms best known for the Pac-Man mobile game, has chosen Orhideea Towers to relocate its local offices in Bucharest.

The company has leased 1,300 sqm in the project developed by Austrian group CA Immo.

The H-shaped office towers located close to the Grozavesti subway station have a leasable area of 37,000 sqm and are already 90% leased. Bandai Namco will move its offices to this project in January 2019. The company was assisted by local consultancy firm Griffes in finding its new location.

