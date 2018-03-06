Banca Transilvania appoints new management at Moldovan lender

Romanian group Banca Transilvania has appointed a new president and vice president at Moldovan lender Victoriabank, which it acquired at the beginning of this year.

Bogdan Plesuvescu, Banca Transilvania’s legal director, will be Victoriabank’s new president while Vasile Donica, who has managed Banca Transilvania’s leasing division in Moldova (BT Leasing MD), will be the new vice president. Both executives have been cleared by Moldova’s National Bank to take over these positions.

Banca Transilvania took over 39.2% of Victoriabank and together with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), controls over 66% of the Moldovan lender. The two shareholders have launched a public offer for the remaining shares.

Banca Transilvania plans to replicate its business model at the Moldovan subsidiary and contribute to the development of the banking market in Moldova.

