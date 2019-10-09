Béjart Ballet Lausanne performs in Bucharest this October

Béjart Ballet Lausanne will deliver two performances this fall in Bucharest, on October 12 and October 13, at Sala Palatului.

The company is led by Gil Roman, a successor to Maurice Béjart, a reference name in the history of the 20th century choreography.

In Bucharest, the company will present its newest performance, which includes the moments Tous les hommes presque toujours s’imaginent and 7 Danses Grecques.

Beginning with 2007, Gil Roman maintains and develops the repertoire of Béjart Ballet Lausanne. The work of Maurice Béjart is at the heart of this repertoire, with emblematic choreographies, such as The Rite of Spring, Boléro, New Symphony, and Ballet of Life.

Tickets for the two performances are available in the Eventim network at prices ranging from RON 150 (EUR 32) to RON 440 (EUR 93).

(Photo: Béjart Ballet Lausanne Facebook Page)

[email protected]