Avon to open first franchise stores in Romania

The American giant of cosmetics, perfumes, and jewelry, Avon International, one of the biggest players in the beauty industry, announced that it is opening its first franchise stores in Romania.

"As franchise partners, entrepreneurs will access a solid and coherent business model, with support in choosing a location, developing effective branding, training sessions, and assistance in launching, promoting, and managing the business," Avon's press release reads.

The company, with a business model focused on direct sales, is now in a process of transformation and diversification of sales channels, with physical stores and the development of an online presence.

(Photo source: the company)