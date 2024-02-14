Business

Avon to open first franchise stores in Romania

14 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The American giant of cosmetics, perfumes, and jewelry, Avon International, one of the biggest players in the beauty industry, announced that it is opening its first franchise stores in Romania.

"As franchise partners, entrepreneurs will access a solid and coherent business model, with support in choosing a location, developing effective branding, training sessions, and assistance in launching, promoting, and managing the business," Avon's press release reads.

The company, with a business model focused on direct sales, is now in a process of transformation and diversification of sales channels, with physical stores and the development of an online presence.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

Avon to open first franchise stores in Romania

14 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The American giant of cosmetics, perfumes, and jewelry, Avon International, one of the biggest players in the beauty industry, announced that it is opening its first franchise stores in Romania.

"As franchise partners, entrepreneurs will access a solid and coherent business model, with support in choosing a location, developing effective branding, training sessions, and assistance in launching, promoting, and managing the business," Avon's press release reads.

The company, with a business model focused on direct sales, is now in a process of transformation and diversification of sales channels, with physical stores and the development of an online presence.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks