AVIS Romania: Germany, Italy, France, and USA - Main destinations for Romanians in the holiday season

The main destinations where Romanians rent cars during the winter holidays are Germany, Italy, France, and the United States of America, according to recent data from global transportation provider, Avis Car Rental Romania.

At the same time, Romania is a preferred destination for customers from the USA, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

„The destinations chosen by our customers reflect not only the travel preferences in Romania but also the economic dynamics of the car rental market during the winter holiday season. Avis Romania is ready to offer flexible and reliable services to meet the needs of its customers in any economic context or season”, stated Adrian Hălmăgean, CEO of Avis România.

During the winter holidays, locations across Romania were popular with international and local travellers; including, Bucharest, Otopeni, Brașov, Cluj Napoca, Constanța, Craiova and Timișoara.

Avis Romania offers customers plenty of choice to suit their travel needs with SUVs and cars with automatic transmissions being the go-to option for many.

Avis is continuing its commitment to providing affordable and attractive transportation solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of its customers and is permanently adapting to the dynamics of changes in consumer preferences.

“The rent-a-car service is still making its way into consumer preferences and remains a service mainly used in the context of holidays abroad. Our analysis indicates that the customers opting for car rentals show a strong preference for car categories with automatic transmissions. This choice is influenced by the desire to experience an easy and comfortable driving style during commuting. Developments in the car rental segment reflect not only a change in transportation options but also a response to the ever-changing needs of the consumer community”, added Adrian Hălmăgean.

All cars in the Avis Romania fleet are equipped with winter tires, and until the end of December, customers can benefit from a 20% discount. In addition, the services offered by the company are flexible, so customers can make changes to their reservations up to 48 hours before the start of the reservation with a full refund paid directly to their bank account without a cancellation fee.

About Avis

Avis Car Rental operates one of the world's best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,500 locations in more than 180 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world. For more information, visit www.avis.com

About Avis România

Avis Romania started its activity in 1994. With over 29 years of experience in the car rental market, the company has continuously invested in people, in its network and technology. The main goal of Avis Romania is to offer high-quality and personalized car rental services according to the needs of its customers so that they benefit from a pleasant and safe trip in Romania and abroad. Avis Romania covers 7 cities in the country, with rental offices in the centers and airports of Bucharest, Otopeni, Cluj Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Brașov and Timișoara. www.avis.ro

For more information, contact: Andreea Bușe – Advertising Manager, Avis Romania Car Rental - andreea.buse@avisbudget.ro.

*This is a Press release.