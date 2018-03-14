Average net wage, slightly down in Romania in January

The average net salary went down in Romania by 5.5% month-on-month in January this year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). It stood at RON 2,484 (the equivalent of EUR 533 at today’s exchange rate).

The occasional bonuses awarded in December – either quarterly, annual, holiday or good results bonuses have caused the drop in the following month, together with lower production and poorer cash flow in January.

When compared to January 2017, the average net wage was 8% higher. However, the growing inflation canceled half of this growth and the real wage increase was just 3.5%, according to INS.

IT&C salaries continue to be the highest net gains in Romania, while the hospitality industry is still at opposite pole – lower net earnings.

