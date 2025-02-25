Romanian far-right opposition files no-confidence motion against government

Far-right opposition parties AUR, SOS Romania, and POT submitted to parliament a no-confidence motion against prime minister Marcel Ciolacu's government on Tuesday, February 25. USR, also in opposition, did not sign the motion.

The document initiating the no-confidence motion was signed by 154 parliamentarians from AUR, SOS Romania, and POT, Europa Libera Romania reported. To dismiss the government, at least 232 votes from senators and deputies are needed out of a total of 463 MPs.

The no-confidence motion accuses the government of lacking legitimacy, corruption, and incompetence in managing the economy and European funds. Additionally, the motion refers to the Nordis real estate scandal. The prime minister and several government members are suspected of having ties to the businessmen involved in a multi-million-euro fraud scheme.

In a press conference at Parliament, AUR leader George Simion stated that the motion was long overdue, calling for prime minister Ciolacu's resignation. "What should have happened a long time ago, even in December last year, will now happen at the beginning of this spring. Marcel Ciolacu must leave office. We no longer want the children of Iliescu leading Romania. We no longer want corruption," he declared.

The motion had been announced by SOS Romania last week but was postponed. At that time, AUR's senate leader, Petrișor Peiu, revealed that 154 signatures had already been collected in support of the motion, but they were waiting for the signatures of USR lawmakers. USR, however, has publicly stated that it will not support the motion, citing concerns about collaboration with "isolationists."

The interim president of the senate, Mircea Abrudean (PNL), stated that the coalition parties will reject the no-confidence motion, Europa Libera Romania also reported.

AUR president George Simion also announced that on Saturday, March 1, the party will organize a large anti-government protest in Bucharest's Universităţii Square.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)