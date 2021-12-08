Independent green energy platform Aukera plans 1GW of green energy capacities in RO

Aukera, a green energy investment platform backed by AtlasInvest, a Belgian investment fund already active in the field of renewable resources and conventional energy, aims to develop, build and operate a portfolio of offshore wind and solar projects with a total capacity of 1GW in Romania, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

Aukera is co-funded by Catalin Breaban, the CEO and Founder of Bluemerang Capital, a portfolio company of AtlasInvest, which invests in renewable energy projects. Previously, he acted as Vice President of The Carlyle Group and Vice President of HSBC.

Aukera also envisages similar capacities to be installed in four other key markets, namely the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Poland.

"We looked at the size, and we wanted to have a balance between the economies of Eastern Europe and those of the West. There are markets that we know very well. The intention is to develop in each of these markets a capacity of over 1GW in a mix of technologies, solar and wind. The projects will also have the energy storage architecture," said Catalin Breaban, co-founder of Aukera. According to him, the financing of the projects is already secured.

If the Romanian portfolio had developed in equal proportions solar and wind, the value of the projects would amount to over EUR 700 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar estimates.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)