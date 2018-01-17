Employees prepare strike at top IT group in Romania

Over 70% of the employees French IT group Atos has in Romania may start a warning strike as they haven’t’ reached an agreement with the company’s management on the new collective labor agreement, according to the IT Timisoara Union – SIIT, reports local Profit.ro.

The union has some 1,400 Atos Romania employees among its members and says that over 70% of the company’s employees agree with going on a warning strike.

The negotiations on the new collective labor agreement started in September 2017. The company’s management has presented three proposals to the employees but they were all rejected. The Government’s changes to the fiscal code made the negotiations even more difficult as they negatively impacted the employees in the IT sector.

This may be one of the biggest labor conflicts in the IT sector, which currently pays the highest average salaries in Romania.

French group Atos has yearly revenues of some EUR 12 billion and over 100,000 employees in 72 countries. In Romania, it has some 2,100 employees, most of whom are based in Timisoara. It also has offices in Brasov, Iasi, and Bucharest. In 2016, Atos Romania had a turnover of over EUR 54 million and a net profit of EUR 7.9 million.

The IT Timisoara Union is one of the biggest unions in the local IT sector, representing over 5,000 employees.

[email protected]

(photo source: Atos Romania on Facebook)