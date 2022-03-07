Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 14:50
Culture

RO festival screens documentaries about Ukraine online

07 March 2022
Documentary film festival Astra Film Festival will screen three productions covering the realities of Ukraine as part of the program ‘Action through non-fiction for Ukraine.’

The program includes three films, namely Simon Lereng Wilmont’s The Distant Barking of Dogs and two documentaries by Ukrainian director Alina Gorlova - This rain will never stop and No obvious signs.

The documentaries will be available online, on the platform astrafilm.ro. The price for one ticket is EUR 2. The money raised will be donated to causes supporting Ukrainian people, the festival said.

The money raised from screening The Distant Barking of Dogs will go towards UNICEF while the sums from the other two productions directly to Alina Gorlova, who decided to stay in Kyiv to get involved in humanitarian actions. 

The Distant Barking of Dogs, available until March 11, won numerous awards at various festivals, including Eye Cinema Honors, and was nominated in the Best Documentary category at the 31st edition of the European Film Awards. The film follows the life of a 10-year-old Ukrainian boy under the pressures of war.

This rain will never stop follows 20-year-old Andriy Suleyman as he tries to secure a sustainable future while navigating the human toll of armed conflict, while No obvious signs is focused on an Ukrainian Army major’s struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

(Illustration courtesy of Astra Film Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
