RO festival screens documentaries about Ukraine online

Documentary film festival Astra Film Festival will screen three productions covering the realities of Ukraine as part of the program ‘Action through non-fiction for Ukraine.’

The program includes three films, namely Simon Lereng Wilmont’s The Distant Barking of Dogs and two documentaries by Ukrainian director Alina Gorlova - This rain will never stop and No obvious signs.

The documentaries will be available online, on the platform astrafilm.ro. The price for one ticket is EUR 2. The money raised will be donated to causes supporting Ukrainian people, the festival said.

The money raised from screening The Distant Barking of Dogs will go towards UNICEF while the sums from the other two productions directly to Alina Gorlova, who decided to stay in Kyiv to get involved in humanitarian actions.

The Distant Barking of Dogs, available until March 11, won numerous awards at various festivals, including Eye Cinema Honors, and was nominated in the Best Documentary category at the 31st edition of the European Film Awards. The film follows the life of a 10-year-old Ukrainian boy under the pressures of war.

This rain will never stop follows 20-year-old Andriy Suleyman as he tries to secure a sustainable future while navigating the human toll of armed conflict, while No obvious signs is focused on an Ukrainian Army major’s struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

(Illustration courtesy of Astra Film Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com