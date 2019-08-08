Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/08/2019 - 08:24
Business
Italian company forces Bucharest subway operator to pay EUR 20 mln claim
08 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest subway network operator Metrorex saw its accounts blocked as a result of a RON 94 million (EUR 19.8 mln) debt owed to Italian construction company Astaldi, which won a lawsuit against Metrorex, Agerpres reported quoting sources within the subway operator.

Astaldi has also slowed the pace of work on the fifth line of the Bucharest subway and conditioned their completion (scheduled for before the end of this year) on the recovery of the RON 94 mln claim, although Metrorex has paid the bills for the respective project in time.

“As a result of the lawsuits we lost in court, we have to give them RON 94 mln, and they have frozen our accounts. Today we discussed with them to find a rescheduling solution, and these days we should settle the issue. Somehow, they have accepted our proposals, and we are now waiting to see if the management of the parent company in Rome will also agree with our proposals,” the sources said.

Metrorex has paid to the Italian company over RON 140 million (the principal claim set in court), and the remaining of RON 94 million accounts for related interest and penalties.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Metrorex.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/08/2019 - 08:24
Business
Italian company forces Bucharest subway operator to pay EUR 20 mln claim
08 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest subway network operator Metrorex saw its accounts blocked as a result of a RON 94 million (EUR 19.8 mln) debt owed to Italian construction company Astaldi, which won a lawsuit against Metrorex, Agerpres reported quoting sources within the subway operator.

Astaldi has also slowed the pace of work on the fifth line of the Bucharest subway and conditioned their completion (scheduled for before the end of this year) on the recovery of the RON 94 mln claim, although Metrorex has paid the bills for the respective project in time.

“As a result of the lawsuits we lost in court, we have to give them RON 94 mln, and they have frozen our accounts. Today we discussed with them to find a rescheduling solution, and these days we should settle the issue. Somehow, they have accepted our proposals, and we are now waiting to see if the management of the parent company in Rome will also agree with our proposals,” the sources said.

Metrorex has paid to the Italian company over RON 140 million (the principal claim set in court), and the remaining of RON 94 million accounts for related interest and penalties.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Metrorex.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest
01 August 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Three places to visit in the Apuseni Mountains this summer

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40