Italian company forces Bucharest subway operator to pay EUR 20 mln claim

Bucharest subway network operator Metrorex saw its accounts blocked as a result of a RON 94 million (EUR 19.8 mln) debt owed to Italian construction company Astaldi, which won a lawsuit against Metrorex, Agerpres reported quoting sources within the subway operator.

Astaldi has also slowed the pace of work on the fifth line of the Bucharest subway and conditioned their completion (scheduled for before the end of this year) on the recovery of the RON 94 mln claim, although Metrorex has paid the bills for the respective project in time.

“As a result of the lawsuits we lost in court, we have to give them RON 94 mln, and they have frozen our accounts. Today we discussed with them to find a rescheduling solution, and these days we should settle the issue. Somehow, they have accepted our proposals, and we are now waiting to see if the management of the parent company in Rome will also agree with our proposals,” the sources said.

Metrorex has paid to the Italian company over RON 140 million (the principal claim set in court), and the remaining of RON 94 million accounts for related interest and penalties.

(Photo source: Metrorex.ro)