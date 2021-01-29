Swedish Assa Abloy to invest EUR 10 mln in Romania by 2025

Assa Abloy, a Swedish manufacturer of locks that exports 95% of the production from its Romanian plant, drafted an investment plan of EUR 10 mln to be implemented by 2025.

The company will consequently increase its employment in Romania, currently of 450-550.

The products made here reach over 20 European countries such as Sweden, England, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy. Only 5% of the production is sold on the local market, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"Assa Abloy Romania aims to increase production by over 40% in the next four years, for the production division, and a doubling of turnover for the Opening Solutions division. To support this development, Assa Abloy Romania has built a strategic investment plan until 2025, and will put into operation new stamping technologies and CNC processing (Computerized Numerical Control) of over EUR 10 million," says Florin Tihulca, managing director at Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Romania.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)