Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/29/2021 - 08:29
Business

Swedish Assa Abloy to invest EUR 10 mln in Romania by 2025

29 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Assa Abloy, a Swedish manufacturer of locks that exports 95% of the production from its Romanian plant, drafted an investment plan of EUR 10 mln to be implemented by 2025.

The company will consequently increase its employment in Romania, currently of 450-550.

The products made here reach over 20 European countries such as Sweden, England, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy. Only 5% of the production is sold on the local market, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"Assa Abloy Romania aims to increase production by over 40% in the next four years, for the production division, and a doubling of turnover for the Opening Solutions division. To support this development, Assa Abloy Romania has built a strategic investment plan until 2025, and will put into operation new stamping technologies and CNC processing (Computerized Numerical Control) of over EUR 10 million," says Florin Tihulca, managing director at Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/29/2021 - 08:29
Business

Swedish Assa Abloy to invest EUR 10 mln in Romania by 2025

29 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Assa Abloy, a Swedish manufacturer of locks that exports 95% of the production from its Romanian plant, drafted an investment plan of EUR 10 mln to be implemented by 2025.

The company will consequently increase its employment in Romania, currently of 450-550.

The products made here reach over 20 European countries such as Sweden, England, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy. Only 5% of the production is sold on the local market, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"Assa Abloy Romania aims to increase production by over 40% in the next four years, for the production division, and a doubling of turnover for the Opening Solutions division. To support this development, Assa Abloy Romania has built a strategic investment plan until 2025, and will put into operation new stamping technologies and CNC processing (Computerized Numerical Control) of over EUR 10 million," says Florin Tihulca, managing director at Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life