Rock bands gather at festival in Romania’s Sibiu

Seven rock bands have been confirmed so far in the lineup of the ARTmania festival, taking place between July 26 and July 27 in Sibiu, in central Romania.

They are: Dream Theater (US), Architects (UK), Opeth (Sweden), Alcest (France), Madrugada (Norway), Wardruna (Norway) and Myrkur (Denmark).

The passes for the 2019 edition of the event are on sale at the festival’s website. They cost RON 290 (EUR 62) until March 1.

ARTmania is “the longest-running rock festival in Romania,” according to the organizers. Previous performers at the event included Steven Wilson, Serj Tankian and Devin Townsend, Nightwish, Within Temptation, HIM, Tarja Turunen, The Gathering, The Sisters of Mercy, Lacuna Coil, Helloween, Lacrimosa, Poets of the Fall or Deine Lakaien, among others.

(Photo: ARTmania Festival Facebook Page)

