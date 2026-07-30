Western Romania: Art Encounters Foundation eyes further international collaborations with revamped HQ opening

The new Art Encounters Foundation center, set to open in September with the exhibition Picasso en visite, will allow the Timișoara-based institution to expand its international collaborations while continuing to support the new generation of artists and curators.

The center, dedicated to contemporary art, education and public engagement, is housed in the building previously known as Casa ISHO.

It will be the first dedicated contemporary art venue in Timișoara built to international museum standards for climate control, security and the conservation of artworks, Art Encounters said. These facilities make it possible to host exhibitions in partnership with leading international museums and collections, opening a new stage in the foundation's exhibition program.

The exhibition Picasso en visite is organized in a partnership with the Musée Picasso in Antibes.

Alongside the exhibition galleries, the center includes an art library and bookshop designed as spaces for research and dialogue, open to artists, students and the wider public. Its education facilities will host year-round activities including workshops for children and schools, family programs, student workshops, adult courses, lectures, book launches and other events dedicated to learning and public engagement.

The ground floor will also house Focus Art Encounters, the foundation's new platform for experimental artistic and curatorial practices. It will present exhibitions, performances, site-specific interventions and interdisciplinary projects developed with artists, curators and researchers from Romania and abroad. Particular attention will be given to emerging artists and collaborations across art, architecture, design, film, literature and new technologies, the foundation explained.

"The opening of the new Art Encounters space allows us to design the foundation's program as an ecosystem in which exhibitions, research, education and experiment reinforce one another. Alongside expanding our international collaborations, we will continue to support a new generation of artists and curators, while the Focus program will provide a dedicated platform for experimental practices and interdisciplinary dialogue. We want Art Encounters to become an active institution where visitors return not only for a single exhibition, but for an ongoing program of encounters with contemporary art," Diana Marincu, the artistic director of the Art Encounters Foundation, said.

The transformation of the headquarters has been designed by Attila KIM Architects. The development and implementation of the ground-floor interior design have been carried out in collaboration with Andreea Andresoiu. Beyond upgrading the building to international museum standards, the project included the installation of a lift and the reconfiguration of visiting routes, and making the venue fully accessible to visitors with disabilities.

"With its new headquarters, the Art Encounters Foundation is contributing to the development of Timișoara's cultural infrastructure by creating a space dedicated to contemporary art, education, and bringing people together. We envision it as a year-round destination, with a continuous program of exhibitions, educational activities and events for audiences of all ages. At the same time, the new venue provides the conditions needed to collaborate with international museums and cultural institutions, strengthening Timișoara's place on the European contemporary art map," Ovidiu Șandor, the founder and president of the Art Encounters Foundation, said.

The building housing the Art Encounters Foundation's permanent headquarters has been made available by the foundation's founder and his family. The transformation and fit-out of the new venue, representing an investment of several hundred thousand euros, has been financed through private funding and contributions from partner companies.

"For years we have built a community around contemporary art and helped establish Timișoara on Romania's and Europe's cultural map through exhibitions, biennials and large-scale projects. Today we are building its home as well: a place where people come for outstanding exhibitions, cultural education, to browse a book in the Art Encounters library, enjoy a conversation over coffee, or simply spend time in an open and welcoming environment," Georgia Bacinschi, director of the Art Encounters Foundation, said.

(Photos: Art Encounters)

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