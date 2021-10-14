Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

14 October 2021
Cluj-based Arobs Transilvania Software, one of the biggest Romanian IT companies, founded by local entrepreneur Voicu Oprean, plans to raise RON 75 mln (EUR 15 mln) in a private placement and list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market by the end of this year.

The private placement starts from a pre-money valuation of about EUR 110 million and the company’s market capitalization would reach EUR 125 million after the offer, making it the most valuable IT company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Arobs recorded a turnover of EUR 31.5 mln and an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 9.5 mln in 2020.

“Listing on the stock exchange and conducting corporate operations through the capital market and with the support of investors is a new vehicle for developing our business in the coming years,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of Arobs.

The company plans to use the capital raised from the private placement to acquire other companies in the IT field - software services, fleet management solutions - and business optimization. Arobs is also considering expanding geographically by strengthening its subsidiaries in Germany and the United Kingdom, opening a subsidiary in North America, and developing new expertise and specializations.

The placement for the new ordinary shares of Arobs will take place this month and will be brokered by BRK Financial Group.

(Photo source: the company's Facebook page)

