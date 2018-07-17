29.5 °C
Bucharest
Jul 17, 17:47

Romanian IT company buys Dutch and Belgian companies

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian IT solutions provider AROBS Transilvania Software, founded and controlled by local investor Voicu Oprean, has bought two companies in the Netherlands and Belgium valued at EUR 1.3 million, local Profit.ro reported.

The two new subsidiaries will complete the Romanian group’s portfolio on the fleet management, process automation and educational software segments.

The two companies have ten employees and work with clients such as Alpega, Emerson, BASF and Schneider.

AROBS was founded in 1998 in Cluj-Napoca. The company’s fleet management system is the most used on the local market. The group has almost 500 employees and a turnover of some EUR 20 million in Romania. It also has offices and subsidiaries in Germany, Hungary, Moldova and Indonesia.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now