Romanian IT company buys Dutch and Belgian companies

Romanian IT solutions provider AROBS Transilvania Software, founded and controlled by local investor Voicu Oprean, has bought two companies in the Netherlands and Belgium valued at EUR 1.3 million, local Profit.ro reported.

The two new subsidiaries will complete the Romanian group’s portfolio on the fleet management, process automation and educational software segments.

The two companies have ten employees and work with clients such as Alpega, Emerson, BASF and Schneider.

AROBS was founded in 1998 in Cluj-Napoca. The company’s fleet management system is the most used on the local market. The group has almost 500 employees and a turnover of some EUR 20 million in Romania. It also has offices and subsidiaries in Germany, Hungary, Moldova and Indonesia.

