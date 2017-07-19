Romanian armored personnel carrier sinks into the Danube during military drill

An armored personnel carrier (TAB) of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense sank into the Danube a few days ago, during the Saber Guardian 2017 large-scale military drill in Romania, reports local Digi24.

The incident occurred during an exercise that involved crossing Danube’s Borcea navigable branch. About 2,000 soldiers participated in the drill, which required the use of TABs-77 and amphibious armored transporters.

One of the TABs went into the water but after a while the water started entering in the carrier. Fortunately, the soldiers in the TAB managed to get out in time.

The authorities tried to get the TAB back, but the operation was unsuccessful. Thus, at present, the TAB is still at the bottom of the Danube.

The TAB, which stands for Transportor Amfibiu Blindat in Romanian, and translates as Amphibious Armoured Personnel Carrier, is the Romanian military designation of armoured personnel carriers. The TAB was made in Romania, and designed to be amphibious, meaning to work both on land and in the water.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania on Facebook; photo by Cristian Surugiu)