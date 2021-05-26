Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Lithuanian group turns historic bank site in Bucharest into luxury hotel with EUR 42 mln investment

26 May 2021
Lithuanian independent hotel operator Apex Alliance, which owns and operates four hotels in Bucharest, will inaugurate the Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection, its most extensive project in Romania, this summer.

The hotel is located in the former Marmorosch-Blank Bank palace, in Bucharest’s Old Town, close to Romania’s National Bank palace. The building’s transformation into a hotel involved a EUR 42 million investment and three years of continuous work to reawaken its rich architectural Art Deco and Art Nouveau heritage. The hotel will celebrate La Belle Époque era, which has been infused throughout the property, Apex Alliance said in a press release.

The Marmorosch Bucharest is the first hotel in Romania to join Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriot International’s portfolio of upper-scale luxury hotels.

“This is a great project to include in the Apex Alliance portfolio. The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection has been a large-scale project that required a lot of care, passion, and work. The uniqueness of the building has required the help of local craftsmen and restoration specialists, turning it into a perfect epitome of The Golden Age,” said Gerhard Erasmus, CEO of Apex Alliance Hotel Management.

“In partnership with Marriott International, we have built a signature property that offers a truly unique experience. The Marmorosch Bucharest will further define our growing footprint in the premium hospitality industry in Romania.”

The Marmorosch Bucharest has a total of 217 rooms, all with high ceilings and large windows, providing the interwar design experience, improved with all the benefits of the modern era.

The Blank Restaurant and Blank Bar & Lounge, whose names were inspired by Mauriciu Blank, one of the founders of the Marmorosch – Blank Bank, have a combined capacity of close to 200 guests. The hotel also includes four conference rooms, with a combined capacity of more than 230 guests.

Apex Alliance Hotel Management operates five hotels in Bucharest, with a total capacity of more than 1.000 rooms. These include Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport, Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca, Moxy Bucharest Old Town and The Marmorosch Bucharest. The group has invested around EUR 120 million in Romania so far.

(Photo source: the company)

