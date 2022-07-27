Romania's energy market regulator slashes to half estimated cost of energy subsidies

The Romanian energy market regulator ANRE remade the calculations and obtained an estimated cost of the energy subsidies this year of only RON 20 bln (EUR 4 bln), half the initial estimate, according to sources within the government quoted by Economica.net.

The calculated budget impact is essential for the budget revision currently being prepared by the government, given that the state still has to pay energy suppliers a significant amount.

The new figure is reportedly the result of more detailed estimates of the companies about the price of the energy (electricity, natural gas) delivered to households and small businesses (subject to subsidies paid by the state).

After ANRE initially calculated the cost of the energy subsidies for the period April-December 2022 at RON 40 bln (EUR 8 bln) - half the country's planned budget deficit - the government reportedly asked the ministries of finance and energy to remake the calculations in cooperation with ANRE.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)