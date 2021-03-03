Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:18
Business

Hidroelectrica, E.ON, Electrica and Enel fined for ignoring residential consumers

03 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's energy market regulator ANRE has fined five big electricity suppliers, including state-controlled Hidroelectrica and Electrica and the local subsidiaries of E.ON and Enel, for ignoring the requests placed for electricity supply by households - in the context of the electricity market liberalization, Economica.net reported.

Each of the four companies will pay a fine of around RON 400,000 (EUR 80,000), which is an insignificant figure compared to their turnover and the impact of their actions.

In brief, the four companies breached the legal requirement to respond to the potential customers' requests within 15 working days by sending the documents to be signed for closing new contracts on the free market.

After January 1, residential consumers have been charged abnormally high electricity prices under a so-called "universal service" fee by the incumbent suppliers, including three of the five fined companies: E.ON, Enel Energie, Enel Energie Muntenia, and Electrica Furnizare. 

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:18
Business

Hidroelectrica, E.ON, Electrica and Enel fined for ignoring residential consumers

03 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's energy market regulator ANRE has fined five big electricity suppliers, including state-controlled Hidroelectrica and Electrica and the local subsidiaries of E.ON and Enel, for ignoring the requests placed for electricity supply by households - in the context of the electricity market liberalization, Economica.net reported.

Each of the four companies will pay a fine of around RON 400,000 (EUR 80,000), which is an insignificant figure compared to their turnover and the impact of their actions.

In brief, the four companies breached the legal requirement to respond to the potential customers' requests within 15 working days by sending the documents to be signed for closing new contracts on the free market.

After January 1, residential consumers have been charged abnormally high electricity prices under a so-called "universal service" fee by the incumbent suppliers, including three of the five fined companies: E.ON, Enel Energie, Enel Energie Muntenia, and Electrica Furnizare. 

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption