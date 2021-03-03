Hidroelectrica, E.ON, Electrica and Enel fined for ignoring residential consumers

Romania's energy market regulator ANRE has fined five big electricity suppliers, including state-controlled Hidroelectrica and Electrica and the local subsidiaries of E.ON and Enel, for ignoring the requests placed for electricity supply by households - in the context of the electricity market liberalization, Economica.net reported.

Each of the four companies will pay a fine of around RON 400,000 (EUR 80,000), which is an insignificant figure compared to their turnover and the impact of their actions.

In brief, the four companies breached the legal requirement to respond to the potential customers' requests within 15 working days by sending the documents to be signed for closing new contracts on the free market.

After January 1, residential consumers have been charged abnormally high electricity prices under a so-called "universal service" fee by the incumbent suppliers, including three of the five fined companies: E.ON, Enel Energie, Enel Energie Muntenia, and Electrica Furnizare.

